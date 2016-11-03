版本:
BRIEF-Energy Recovery Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 2 Energy Recovery Inc

* Energy recovery reports third quarter and year-to-date 2016 results

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $12.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

