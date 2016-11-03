版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 09:38 BJT

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale Corp's total Sept comparable sales up 2 pct

Nov 2 Costco Wholesale Corp :

* Says Sept total comparable sales company up 2 %

* Costco wholesale corporation reports October sales results

* October sales rose 4 percent to $9.11 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

