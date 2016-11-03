版本:
BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports Q3 FFO per WA units $0.32

Nov 2 Slate Retail Reit

* Slate Retail REIT reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly FFO per WA units $0.32

* Qtrly AFFO per WA units $0.26

* Qtrly rental revenue $23.7 million versus $22.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

