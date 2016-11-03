版本:
BRIEF-Maui Land & Pineapple reports Q3 EPS of $0.13

Nov 2 Maui Land & Pineapple Company Inc

* Maui Land & Pineapple reports 3rd quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $6.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.13

* Total operating revenues of $6.1 million and $14.5 million during third quarters of 2016 and 2015, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

