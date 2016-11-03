版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 12:56 BJT

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore Partners qtrly distributable cash flow per limited partner unit $0.23

Nov 3 Teekay Offshore Partners Lp

* Q3 revenues $286.3 million versus $314.05 million last year

* Qtrly distributable cash flow per limited partner unit $0.23

* Teekay Offshore Partners reports third quarter 2016 results

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐