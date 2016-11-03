BRIEF-B2Gold Corp qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.05

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 B2Gold Corp
* Record quarterly consolidated gold production of 146,686 ounces, 6%, 18% greater than same period in 2015
* Sees 2016 consolidated gold production between 535,000 to 575,000 ounces
* B2Gold Corp. reports q3 2016 results; operating cash flows significantly higher on record gold production, record low costs and higher gold prices; 2016 guidance favourably revised
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue $193 million versus i/b/e/s view $188.6 million
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.