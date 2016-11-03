BRIEF-Solocal Group announces an agreement on a draft revised financial restructuring plan

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Solocal Group SA :
* Solocal group announces an agreement on a draft revised financial restructuring plan
* Granting to existing shareholders of 3 free shares for 2 existing shares (compared to granting of one free share for every existing share in project approved by creditors and rejected by shareholders)
* Ubstantial reduction in number of warrants subscribed by creditors ( "creditors warrants"): 45 million creditors warrants in absence of any new capital raised
* No creditors warrants beyond 250 million euros ($277.6 million) of new capital raised (as compared to 45-155 million creditors warrants in initial plan)
* Reinstated debt of 400 million euros: company shall have opportunity at any time to redeem newly issued bonds at 100% of their nominal value (compared to 101 pct in initial plan) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9005 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
