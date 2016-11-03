版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 20:24 BJT

BRIEF-ICE Futures Europe announces record daily volume in low sulphur gasoil contract

Nov 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Ice futures europe announces record daily volume in low sulphur gasoil contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

