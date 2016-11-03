BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.17

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Orion Group Holdings Inc
* Q3 2016 contract revenue was $164.0 million, an increase of 19.7%, as compared to q3 2015
* Backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2016, was approximately $388 million
* Sees full year 2016 results to be below our previously stated EPS range of $0.30 to $0.40
* To achieve full year 2017 EBITDA goal of $70 million
* Orion Group Holdings, inc. reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.