BRIEF-Orion Group Holdings Q3 earnings per share $0.17

Nov 3 Orion Group Holdings Inc

* Q3 2016 contract revenue was $164.0 million, an increase of 19.7%, as compared to q3 2015

* Backlog of work under contract as of September 30, 2016, was approximately $388 million

* Sees full year 2016 results to be below our previously stated EPS range of $0.30 to $0.40

* To achieve full year 2017 EBITDA goal of $70 million

* Orion Group Holdings, inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: