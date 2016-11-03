版本:
BRIEF-Amarin Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.08

Nov 3 Amarin Corporation Plc :

* Maintaining guidance on 2016 net product revenue at $112-$125 million

* Net product revenue for three months ended september 30, 2016 $32.4 million versus $21.3 million

* Q3 revenue view $32.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amarin reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on operations

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.08 excluding items

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

