BRIEF-Amarin Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.08

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
Nov 3 Amarin Corporation Plc :
* Maintaining guidance on 2016 net product revenue at $112-$125 million
* Net product revenue for three months ended september 30, 2016 $32.4 million versus $21.3 million
* Q3 revenue view $32.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $125.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amarin reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides update on operations
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
