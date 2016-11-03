版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 17:59 BJT

BRIEF-Magna Qtrly diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.29

Nov 3 Magna International Inc :

* Magna International Inc sees 2016 total sales $35.8 - $37.0 billion

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $1.29

* Magna International Inc sees 2016 capital spending $1.8 - $1.9 billion

* Magna sees 2016 north america light vehicle production 17.8 million units

* Magna sees 2016 Europe light vehicle production 21.5 million units

* Sees FY total sales between $35.8 - $37.0 billion

* FY2016 revenue view $36.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magna international inc sees 2016 EBIT margin approximately 8 pct

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magna announces record third quarter and year to date results

* Q3 sales $8.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.57 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

