BRIEF-Titan International Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Titan International Inc
* Titan international announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $306.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $301.2 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Titan International Inc - Discussions regarding previously announced possible sale or other transaction involving ITM are continuing
* Titan International Inc - Also looking at possible disposal of Brownsville, Texas facility
* Titan International Inc - Have received interest from others, but two current renters have first options to purchase this facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
