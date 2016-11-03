版本:
BRIEF-Torex Q3 earnings per share $0.30

Nov 3 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex announces Q3 2016 financial and operational results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.30

* Qtrly revenue totalled $108.1 million and cost of sales totalled $63.7 million for q3 of 2016

* Earnings from mine operations for Q3 of 2016 totalled $44.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

