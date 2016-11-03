BRIEF-Encana Q3 operating EPS $0.04

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Encana Corp :
* Remains on target to meet or exceed its 2016 guidance
* Encana - in quarter, lowered its operating expense and transportation and processing costs by around five percent on a boe basis compared to previous quarter
* Core four assets, Permian, Eagle Ford, Duvernay and Montney delivered 242,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in quarter
* Encana -core four assets contributed 104,500 bbls/d, or 89 percent, of Q3 liquids production and 830 mmcf/d, or 63 percent, of Q3 natural gas production
* Encana Corp > - as at october 21, 2016, hedged about 65,500 bbls/d remaining 2016 oil and condensate production at average price of $55.12 per barrel
* Has entered into an additional 10,000 bbls/d of wti fixed price swaps for 2017 at an average price of $54.21 per barrel
* Encana Corp says company expects to spud at least three more austin chalk wells before end of 2016
* Encana corp says in Q3, company reduced net debt by about $2.0 billion compared to Q2
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
