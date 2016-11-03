版本:
BRIEF-U.S. Concrete Q3 adjusted earnings $1.19/shr from continuing operations

Nov 3 Us Concrete Inc

* U.S. Concrete announces record revenue for its third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.19 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $2.35 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $2.34

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $328.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $338.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

