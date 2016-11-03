BRIEF-Commscope reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Commscope Holding Company Inc -
* Commscope Holding Company Inc says Q3 cash flow from operations of $257 million, up 128 percent year over year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $1.19 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Commscope Holding Company Inc sees Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.54 - $0.59
* Commscope reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 sales $1.29 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion
* Sees Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 to $0.59
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.62
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.05
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.18 to $0.20
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.885 billion to $4.935 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.