BRIEF-Gartner Q3 adjusted earnings $0.58/shr excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Gartner Inc
* Gartner reports financial results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.36
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items
* Q3 revenue $574.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $562.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gartner Inc says updated its full year 2016 projections
* Gartner Inc - Sees 2016 revenue $2.44 billion - $2.47 billion; Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.29 - $2.45; sees 2016 earnings per share excluding acquisition adjustments $2.89 - $3.05
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.