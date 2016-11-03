BRIEF-Gartner Q3 adjusted earnings $0.58/shr excluding items

Nov 3 Gartner Inc

* Gartner reports financial results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.36

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.58 excluding items

* Q3 revenue $574.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $562.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gartner Inc says updated its full year 2016 projections

* Gartner Inc - Sees 2016 revenue $2.44 billion - $2.47 billion; Sees 2016 GAAP earnings per share $2.29 - $2.45; sees 2016 earnings per share excluding acquisition adjustments $2.89 - $3.05

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $2.44 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S