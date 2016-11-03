BRIEF-PGT Inc reports 2016 third quarter results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Pgt Inc
* PGT Inc reports 2016 strong third quarter results
* PGT inc says in quarter, destruction from Hurricane Matthew was "much more limited than originally predicted"
* PGT says many east coast customers experienced about 2-week disruption to their businesses in oct, which may have slight impact on our sales for Q4
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $458.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 earnings per share $0.21
* Q3 sales $129.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124 million
* Sees fy 2016 sales $458 million to $460 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.