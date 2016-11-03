BRIEF-Cigna Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.94

Nov 3 Cigna Corp :

* Projected adjusted income from operations per share is now estimated to be in range of $7.80 to $8.05 in 2016

* Cigna corp - sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 78.5 pct to 79.5 pct

* Cigna corp - sees full year total government medical care ratio 84.5 pct to 85.5 pct

* Sees 2016 total revenue growth range mid single digit percentage

* Cigna corp - global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.27 billion at september 30, 2016 and $2.11 billion at december 31, 2015

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.99, revenue view $39.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cigna reports third quarter 2016 results led by strong commercial health care performance

* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.94

* Q3 revenue $9.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.76

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: