BRIEF-Cigna Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.94

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Cigna Corp :
* Projected adjusted income from operations per share is now estimated to be in range of $7.80 to $8.05 in 2016
* Cigna corp - sees full year total commercial medical care ratio 78.5 pct to 79.5 pct
* Cigna corp - sees full year total government medical care ratio 84.5 pct to 85.5 pct
* Sees 2016 total revenue growth range mid single digit percentage
* Cigna corp - global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.27 billion at september 30, 2016 and $2.11 billion at december 31, 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.99, revenue view $39.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cigna reports third quarter 2016 results led by strong commercial health care performance
* Q3 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.94
* Q3 revenue $9.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $9.83 billion
* Q3 earnings per share $1.76
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.