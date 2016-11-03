BRIEF-Time reports Q3 loss per share $1.13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Time Inc -
* Revenues decreased $23 million or 3% in Q3 of 2016 from year-earlier quarter to $750 million
* Quarterly loss per share $1.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $770.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Circulation revenues decreased $38 million or 15% in Q3 of 2016
* Advertising revenues increased $19 million or 5% in Q3 of 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $95 million to $105 million
* Sees 2016 revenue in the range of down 1 percent to flat
* Time inc.'s digital advertising revenue increased 63% in the third quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.