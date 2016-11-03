版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Genesis Energy reports Q3 revenue $460 million

Nov 3 Genesis Energy Lp -

* Quartery net income attributable to Genesis Energy Lp $0.28 per unit

* Quarterly revenues $460 million versus $572.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $613.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Genesis Energy Lp reports third quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐