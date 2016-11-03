版本:
BRIEF-Triumph Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.70

Nov 3 Triumph Group Inc -

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.35, revenue view $3.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Triumph Group reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 sales $874.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $902.7 million

* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $3.15 to $3.45

* Q2 earnings per share $1.00 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

