BRIEF-Prestige Brands reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60

Nov 3 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc -

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.34, revenue view $848.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 earnings per share $0.60

* Q2 revenue $215.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $217.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.30 to $2.36

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 4.5 to 6 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

