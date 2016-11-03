版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Lexington Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

Nov 3 Lexington Realty Trust

* Lexington Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11

* FFO guidance for year ended December 31, 2016 to an expected range of $1.09 to $1.11 per diluted common share

* Q3 revenue rose 0.9 percent to $106.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐