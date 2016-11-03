BRIEF-BD reports results for Q4 provides full-year fiscal 2017 guidance

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Becton Dickinson And Co :
* Becton Dickinson and Co - expects full fiscal year 2017 revenues to decrease 3.0 to 3.5 percent
* Becton Dickinson sees full fiscal year 2017 revenues to increase 4.5 to 5.0 percent on comparable, currency-neutral basis
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.44, revenue view $12.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Becton Dickinson- expects full fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share to be between $7.23 and $7.33
* Becton dickinson - including estimated unfavorable impact from forex co expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be between $9.45 - $9.55 in 2017
* Bd announces results for 2016 fourth fiscal quarter and full year; provides fiscal 2017 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $7.23 to $7.33
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.12
* Q4 revenue $3.231 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.22 billion
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $9.62 to $9.72 including items
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $12.48 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
