BRIEF-Quebecor reports consolidated results for Q3

Nov 3 Quebecor Inc :

* Qtrly revenues C$ 998.3 million versus C$ 974.5 million

* Q3 revenue view C$999.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quebecor - Quebecor's media segment announced on Nov 2, organizational transformation will entail elimination of 220 positions,or nearly 8 pct workforce

* Q3 loss per share C$0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

