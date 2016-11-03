版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:17 BJT

BRIEF-Arcbest Corporation reports Q3 results

Nov 3 Arcbest Corp :

* Arcbest says Q3 tonnage per day decrease of 2.8 percent compared to Q3 2015

* Arcbest says Q3 shipments per day increase of 1.6 percent compared to Q3 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $713.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $700 million

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.48 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐