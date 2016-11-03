版本:
BRIEF-Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for october 2016

Nov 3 Patterson-uti Energy Inc :

* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - company had an average of 63 drilling rigs operating in united states and two rigs in Canada in Oct

* Patterson-UTI reports drilling activity for October 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

