BRIEF-VWR Corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results

Nov 3 Vwr Corp :

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vwr corp - expects 2016 net sales at or close to low end of 2016 guidance range of $4.54m to $4.63b

* 3Q16 americas net sales increased 6.0 pct year-over-year, up 1.7 pct organic.

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 sales $1.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.15 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $1.68 to $1.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: