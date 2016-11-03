BRIEF-Ball Corp reports Q3 2016 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Ball Corp :
* Q3 sales $2.8 billion
* Ball corp - year-end 2016 net debt is tracking toward $7 billion
* Aerospace contracted backlog grew to more than $1.4 billion at end of Q3; more than double year-end 2015 level
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.00
* Ball reports third quarter 2016 results; provides new, post-acquisition segment reporting
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
