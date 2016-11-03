BRIEF-Ball Corp reports Q3 2016 results

Nov 3 Ball Corp :

* Q3 sales $2.8 billion

* Ball corp - year-end 2016 net debt is tracking toward $7 billion

* Aerospace contracted backlog grew to more than $1.4 billion at end of Q3; more than double year-end 2015 level

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.00

* Ball reports third quarter 2016 results; provides new, post-acquisition segment reporting

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.96

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S