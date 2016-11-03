版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-Torex reports Q3 2016 financial and operational results

Nov 3 Torex Gold Resources Inc :

* Adjusted net earnings $0.31 per share for Q3 of 2016.

* Revenue totalled $108.1 million and cost of sales totalled $63.7 million for Q3 of 2016.

* Torex announces Q3 2016 financial and operational results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐