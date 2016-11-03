版本:
BRIEF-Natural Gas Services Group reports Q3 earnings of 12 cents per diluted share

Nov 3 Natural Gas Services Group Inc :

* Reg-Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 earnings of 12 cents per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $16.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $17 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

