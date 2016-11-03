版本:
BRIEF-Olympic Steel Q3 loss per share $0.16

Nov 3 Olympic Steel Inc :

* Olympic steel reports 2016 third-quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.16

* Q3 sales $268.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $293.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

