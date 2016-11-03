版本:
BRIEF-Intest Q3 EPS $0.11

Nov 3 Intest Corp :

* Intest Corp - Q3 2016 bookings were $11.3 million, compared with Q2 2016 bookings of $12.6 million

* Intest reports 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue rose 18 percent to $10.8 million

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $9.0 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

