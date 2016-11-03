BRIEF-Intest Q3 EPS $0.11

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Intest Corp :
* Intest Corp - Q3 2016 bookings were $11.3 million, compared with Q2 2016 bookings of $12.6 million
* Intest reports 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.11
* Q3 revenue rose 18 percent to $10.8 million
* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $9.0 million to $10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.