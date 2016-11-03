版本:
BRIEF-Rentech appoints Paul Summers as chief financial officer

Nov 3 Rentech Inc :

* Says Paul Summers appointed cfo

* Rentech Inc says Summers will replace Jeffrey Spain as cfo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

