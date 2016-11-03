BRIEF-Sage Therapeutics announces third quarter 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage Therapeutics Inc announces third quarter 2016 financial results and provides SRSE European update
* Qtrly net loss per share $1.15
* Sage Therapeutics says ongoing phase 3 status trial expected to be sufficient to support european marketing authorization application for SAGE-547 in SRSE
* Sage Therapeutics Inc says eight clinical trials across pipeline expected to generate top-line data in 2017
* Sage Therapeutics says expects existing cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities will fund operating and capital expenditure requirements into Q2 2018
* Sage Therapeutics says advancing a portfolio of multiple, novel central nervous system product candidates targeting GABA and NMDA receptor systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.