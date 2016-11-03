版本:
BRIEF-Wilan reports Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Nov 3 Wi-lan Inc -

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $16.6 million versus $21.4 million

* Cash operating expenses for Q4 2016 are expected to be in range of $8.3 million to $10.8 million

* Wilan reports 2016 third quarter financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

