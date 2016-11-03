版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Intrawest reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

Nov 3 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc

* Intrawest reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $80.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $1.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐