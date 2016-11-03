版本:
BRIEF-Installed Building Products reports results for third quarter 2016

Nov 3 Installed Building Products Inc

* Installed Building Products reports record results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share $0.37

* Q3 revenue $225.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $234 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

