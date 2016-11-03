BRIEF-Hollyfrontier Q3 earnings per share $0.42

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Hollyfrontier Corp -
* Hollyfrontier Corp says quarterly sales and other revenues $2.85 billion versus. $3.59 billion last year
* Production levels averaged about 457,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges averaged 444,000 BPD for current quarter
* Hollyfrontier Corp says total operating expenses for quarter were $256.2 million compared to $265.4 million for Q3 of last year
* Hollyfrontier Corp says quarterly refining operating expenses averaged $5.49 per produced barrel sold compared to $5.46 per barrel for same period of 2015
* Q3 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Hollyfrontier Corporation reports quarterly results
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.