BRIEF-Hollyfrontier Q3 earnings per share $0.42

Nov 3 Hollyfrontier Corp -

* Hollyfrontier Corp says quarterly sales and other revenues $2.85 billion versus. $3.59 billion last year

* Production levels averaged about 457,000 barrels per day and crude oil charges averaged 444,000 BPD for current quarter

* Hollyfrontier Corp says total operating expenses for quarter were $256.2 million compared to $265.4 million for Q3 of last year

* Hollyfrontier Corp says quarterly refining operating expenses averaged $5.49 per produced barrel sold compared to $5.46 per barrel for same period of 2015

* Q3 revenue view $2.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.42