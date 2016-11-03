BRIEF-Mitel Networks Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.12

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Mitel Networks Corp :
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.20
* Quarterly revenue $279.8 million versus $290.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 non-gaap net income to rise 8.0 pct to 11.0 pct, gaap revenues to be $310 million to $330 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $323.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mitel reports september quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.