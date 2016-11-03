版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:38 BJT

BRIEF-Mitel Networks Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.12

Nov 3 Mitel Networks Corp :

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Quarterly revenue $279.8 million versus $290.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 non-gaap net income to rise 8.0 pct to 11.0 pct, gaap revenues to be $310 million to $330 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $323.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mitel reports september quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐