BRIEF-Boston Scientific reports acquisition of the Lumenr tissue retractor system

Nov 3 Boston Scientific Corp :

* Boston Scientific announces acquisition of the lumenr tissue retractor system

* Acquisition of lumenr is immaterial to earnings per share (EPS) in 2016 and 2017 on an adjusted and gaap basis

* Specific terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Will integrate lumenr system into its endoscopy development program

