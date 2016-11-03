版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:41 BJT

BRIEF-AAC Holdings Q3 adjusted non-gaap EPS $0.19

Nov 3 Aac Holdings Inc :

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $282.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 average daily residential revenue of approximately $780 to $790

* Q3 loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $70.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.69 to $0.77

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $275 million to $280 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

