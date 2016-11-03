版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 18:44 BJT

BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe reports additional $100 million stock repurchase program

Nov 3 Northstar Realty Europe Corp :

* Northstar Realty Europe- as of Nov 2, approximately $10.7 million remained available under Northstar Realty Europe's existing stock repurchase program

* Northstar Realty Europe announces additional $100 million stock repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐