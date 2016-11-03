BRIEF-Newmarket Gold Qtrly net income per share $0.04

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Newmarket Gold Inc :
* Quarterly consolidated gold production of 55,794 ounces
* Qtrly net income per share $0.04
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $69.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Revenue for Q3 2016 was $71.9 million , an increase of 19 pct
* Newmarket Gold reports $71.9 million in revenue on 54,043 ounces sold during Q3 2016; fosterville delivers record nine months production of 107,350 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
