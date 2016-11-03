BRIEF-Kirkland Lake Gold Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.24

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Kirkland Lake Gold Inc :
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.24
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.21
* Q3 revenue C$131.6 million
* Kirkland Lake Gold Inc - expects annual production to be in top half of production guidance
* Kirkland Lake Gold reports record earnings of $0.21 per share, free cash flow generation of $30.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 and improved full year guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.