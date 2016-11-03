BRIEF-Store Capital Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.41

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Store Capital Corp :
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising expected 2016 annual real estate acquisition volume, net of projected property sales to about $1.1 billion
* Store capital announces third quarter 2016 operating results
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.74 to $1.76
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.41
* Q3 revenue rose 29.7 percent to $97 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.62 to $1.63 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
