BRIEF-Mcewen Mining Q3 earnings per share $0.01

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Mcewen Mining Inc :
* Q3 earnings per share $0.01
* Mcewen Mining Inc - 2016 production guidance remains 99,500 gold ounces and 3.3 million silver ounces, or approximately 144,000 gold equivalent ounces.
* Mcewen Mining-reducing FY guidance for total cash costs, aisc from $780 and $935/gold equivalent ounce, respectively, to $700 and $860
* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly production in q3 totaled 36,496 gold equivalent ounces
* Mcewen mining third quarter report 2016
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
