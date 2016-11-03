BRIEF-Mcewen Mining Q3 earnings per share $0.01

Nov 3 Mcewen Mining Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Mcewen Mining Inc - 2016 production guidance remains 99,500 gold ounces and 3.3 million silver ounces, or approximately 144,000 gold equivalent ounces.

* Mcewen Mining-reducing FY guidance for total cash costs, aisc from $780 and $935/gold equivalent ounce, respectively, to $700 and $860

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly production in q3 totaled 36,496 gold equivalent ounces

* Mcewen mining third quarter report 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: