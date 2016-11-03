BRIEF-Avon Q3 adjusted EPS $0.02 from continuing operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Avon Products Inc :
* Qtrly gross margin was 60.9 pct, down 20 basis points while adjusted gross margin was 60.9 pct, down 60 basis points
* Qtrly south latin america revenue $594.8 million up 4 percent
* Qtrly company is on track to deliver targeted $350 million in transformation plan savings over three years
* Avon products-for 2016, company has accelerated certain cost savings initiatives and is ahead of schedule on realizing targeted $70 million of savings
* Qtrly north latin america revenue $196.8 million down 6 percent
* Avon Products- company is on track to deliver targeted $350 million in transformation plan savings over three years
* Avon Products - for 2016 accelerated savings to cover about $20 million in stranded costs that resulted from separation of co's north america business
* Avon -quarter ending representatives improved 1 pct due to growth in Europe, Middle East & Africa, South Latam, partially offset by declines in Asia Pacific
* Avon Products- for 2016, has accelerated certain cost savings initiatives and is ahead of schedule on realizing targeted $70 million of savings
* Q3 revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avon reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $1.4 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.