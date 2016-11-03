BRIEF-Scientific Games Qtrly loss per share $1.13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Scientific Games Corp :
* Qtrly loss per share $1.13
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Scientific Games - embarked on a business improvement initiative to manage expenses more efficiently, expect to reduce annualized cost structure by $75 million
* Anticipate business improvement initiative to be largely implemented by end of 2016 at a cost of approximately $20 million
* Scientific Games - continues to expect capital expenditures to be within a range of $260-$280 million for 2016
* Scientific Games reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $720 million versus I/B/E/S view $709.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.